Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 82,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

