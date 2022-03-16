Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 21,935 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $339,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 197.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $239,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

