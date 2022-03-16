Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,394 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,321.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.42. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

