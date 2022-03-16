Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 596,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

