Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 133,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.