Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 159,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

