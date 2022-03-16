Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 119,779 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $731,844. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

