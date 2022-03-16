Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.63) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.55).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.42) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,598.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,534.57. The firm has a market cap of £79.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.94), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($712,482.57).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

