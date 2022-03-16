Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Update

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on BRRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
BRRAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.19.
Barloworld Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.