Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.