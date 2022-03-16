Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.