Baylin Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.