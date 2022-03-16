BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of BBQ opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

