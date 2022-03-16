Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Get Beazley alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.