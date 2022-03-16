BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $26.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $974.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.