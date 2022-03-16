BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,059 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health comprises about 5.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 6,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,340. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.