Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

