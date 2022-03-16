Benin Management CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

