Benin Management CORP Invests $202,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

