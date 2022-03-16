Benin Management CORP Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

