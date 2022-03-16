Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,367,790 shares of company stock valued at $609,101,430 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

