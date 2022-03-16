Berenberg Bank Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to £140

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.05) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £109.50 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($131.08) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

LON FERG opened at £109.80 ($142.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £113.99. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

