Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.