Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Tops $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

