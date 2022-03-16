Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.