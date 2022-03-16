Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

