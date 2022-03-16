Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $24.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 467,236 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

