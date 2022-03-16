Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 522,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.63. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

