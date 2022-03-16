BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $80.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BTAI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

