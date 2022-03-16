Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,965.11

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $61,965.11 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,997.63 or 1.00001269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00240618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00138739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00265982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00032470 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,730,981 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

