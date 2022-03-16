Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,061.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $1,061.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00362068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00094256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

