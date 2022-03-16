BitDAO Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $660.18 million and $51.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.