Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.
NYSE BKH traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 4,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,898. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
