Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.