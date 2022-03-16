Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

