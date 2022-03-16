Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

BGX stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

