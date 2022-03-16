Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.
BGX stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.59.
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
