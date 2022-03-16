Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to report $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.48 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $30.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $50.86 million to $65.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

