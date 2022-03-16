Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

