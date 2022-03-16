Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $357.21

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.21 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.80). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.72), with a volume of 23,617 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 357.21. The stock has a market cap of £296.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

