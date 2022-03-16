Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

