Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBSRF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

