BMO Capital Markets Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.63.

CVE stock opened at C$19.08 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.52. The firm has a market cap of C$38.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders acquired a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

