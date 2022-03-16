BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 1.3% Higher

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.69 and last traded at C$22.60. 320,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 238,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.72.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.