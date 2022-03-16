BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.62. 2,041,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

