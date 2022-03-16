Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $148.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,365.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

