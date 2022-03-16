BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

BOX stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

