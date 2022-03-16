Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.