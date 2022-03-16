Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.