BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

