BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BCTX stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.