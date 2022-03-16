Brian Gerson Buys 4,642 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FSK stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

