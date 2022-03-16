Bridge Mutual Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $106,877.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.60 or 0.06625631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,509.80 or 1.00090544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

